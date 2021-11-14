Writing Journey with Tae Keller - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 919 9681 8116 Passcode: Wednesday

Writing Journey with Tae Keller

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Please join us for an English department Brown Bag lecture on Wednesday November 17 from 2:00-2:50 p.m. via Zoom. with author Tae Keller.



Zoom Meeting: hawaii.zoom.us/j/91996818116

Description:

Fiction writer Tae Keller will discuss how she fell in love with reading and writing, and couldn't stop telling stories—until she got to middle school. At that point, she was bullied about her writing, and felt so embarrassed that she gave it up for many years. She tells students how she overcame those fears and rediscovered her voice. Keller will reflect on how growing up in Hawaiʻi has shaped her as a writer and her investment in creating biracial female protagonists.



The speaker:

Tae Keller is the Newbery award winning and New York Times bestselling author of When You Trap a Tiger and The Science of Breakable Things. She grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she subsisted on kimchi, purple rice, and stories. Now, she writes about biracial girls trying to find their voices, and lives in Seattle with her husband and a multitude of books.

For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7423

