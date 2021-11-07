BoMB Vulcan Appreciation - Event Details

BoMB Vulcan Appreciation Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza The Board of Media Broadcasting will be giving away free Bradda Pops to UH Hilo Vulcans as a token of our appreciation! Learn more about our organizations and find out more about our upcoming events.



For questions or concerns please email bombmal@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Face mask required

Validated UH Hilo Student ID required For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

