Mauna Kea Master Plan Open Forum - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: 541139

Mauna Kea Master Plan Open Forum Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Zoom Join UHHSA and the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs office in an open forum discussion with Greg Chun, the Director of Mauna Kea Stewardship regarding the new Mauna Kea management plan.



This forum is open to all UH Hilo students and we encourage you to join us and submit your questions to the form below so that we can effectively organize them for the discussion.



Questions From: go.hawaii.edu/VJt





You can also find out more about the master plan here: go.hawaii.edu/VJY



If you are unable to make it to the forum and would like to provide a comment or feedback please visit the site above to do so. Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student For more information, contact: uhhsaprz@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags:

