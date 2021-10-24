End-of-Midterm Grab Bags - Event Details

End-of-Midterm Grab Bags Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza The Board of Media Broadcasting wants to celebrate the end of midterms with UH Hilo students by giving away free grab bags courtesy of us and our programs! We will be giving away pens, notepads, shirts, and other cool logo items.



Also, learn more about the Board and our upcoming events for this school year.



For questions or concerns please contact Emma at bombmal@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: Must be wearing a face mask

Validated UH Hilo Student ID For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

