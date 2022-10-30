Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV - Announcement Details

Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. In collaboration with the Asian Pacific Institute of Gender based Violence, Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, and UH Hilo International Student Programs, we will be hosting guest presenters to share their mana'o on the Power & Control wheel reconstructed for Samoan, Chuukese, and Native Hawaiian Communities. Each Friday will start with an opening mana'o from a community leader to share how they cultivate pilina each day. Join us! Registration is open and available to students, faculty, staff, and community members. For more information, contact: kekaikan@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7958

