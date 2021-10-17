Agritourism in Hawaii: Challenges and Opportunities - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode 234567

Agritourism in Hawaii: Challenges and Opportunities Thursday, October 21, 2021, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Presentation by Angela Faanunu, Assistant Professor at UH Hilo. Angela will share her research on exploring alternative and more sustainable tourism strategies to conventional mass tourism. Growing up in the Kingdom of Tonga, she is aware of the unique challenges and lifeways in the Pacific and is deeply committed to building the capacity of island communities and their special places. Part of the International Speaker Series sponsored by International Student Services Click and the United Nations Association-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: rrobison@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

