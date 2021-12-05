SAC's Finals Care Packages - Event Details

SAC's Finals Care Packages

Monday, December 6, 2021, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: CC 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Come pick up a care package to get you through finals! This bag will contain snacks, school supplies, and other relaxation items to help you study and take care of yourself as your prepare for finals!



This event will take place in CC 301 on December 6th from 3:00pm - 5:00pm.



Please use this form or the QR code provided on the flyer to sign up for a time slot! forms.gle/Yi7f9iCyXf6v1zNL8



If you have any questions or concerns, please email sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: You must bring your UH Hilo student ID with the FA21UHHSAC or FA21UHH-CB validation on it.

Masks must be worn at all times.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

