SAC's Cookies, Crafts, and Boba - Event Details

SAC's Cookies, Crafts, and Boba

Thursday, December 9, 2021, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



Celebrate the holiday season with SAC to decorate cookies, create cards, and drink boba! Decorate cookies using frosting and sprinkles while drinking a favourite drink, milk tea and boba! You can also decorate a card to give to friends, family, or a loved one!



This event will take place in CC Plaza on December 9th from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.



Please use this form or the qr code provided on the flyer to sign up for a time slot! forms.gle/Uz1vhn1Q3NcAk8xd9



All supplies will be provided with light snacks and refreshments while they last!



If you have any questions or concerns, please email sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: You must bring your UH Hilo student ID with the FA21UHHSAC or FA21UHH-CB validation on it.

Masks must be worn at all times.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

