From Hilo to The Hague - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register for this free event at http://go.hawaii.edu/PLm

From Hilo to The Hague Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 5:30pm – 6:30pm In observance of United Nations Day and Conflict Resolution Day, "From Hilo to The Hague: A Journey to Becoming a Social Justice Champion" is an online presentation featuring Cynthia Tai. Tai will share her journey from serving as the Hawaii County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney to working at the International Criminal in The Hague, Netherlands.

Since her return to the Big Island, Tai founded Project Expedite Justice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to justice to survivors of mass atrocities in some of the world’s most marginalized populations in conflict and post-conflict areas. The presentation will be of special interest to students interested in careers as an attorney and in the administration of justice, the foreign service, and social justice advocacy. Sponsored by the UH Hilo International Student Services, Political Science/Administration of Justice Department, and the International Student Association. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7098 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 17, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements