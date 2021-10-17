JET Program Infromational Session - Event Details

JET Program Infromational Session Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Want to teach English in Japan? The Japanese Exchange and Teaching Program (JET) may be the path for you!

Join this informational session hosted by Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu in collaboration with UH Hilo's Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE).



Session 1: Tuesday, October 19 from 2-3pm. Sign Up.

Session 2: Thursday, October 21 from 5-6pm. Sign Up.



This event will be conducted through Zoom. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

