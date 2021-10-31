Menstrual Equity Survey - Announcement Details

Menstrual Equity Survey We want to hear from you! The Women's Center and UHHSA are collaborating on a menstrual equity initiative that could bring a free supply of period products on campus. Fill out out the menstrual equity survey using this link: go.hawaii.edu/PWr For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

