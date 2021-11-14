SAC's Nightmare Before Christmas Movie Night - Event Details

SAC's Nightmare Before Christmas Movie Night

Friday, November 19, 2021, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: CC 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Come join us on November 19th, 2021 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm in CC301 to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas! Pizza and refreshments will be served with vegetarian options available while supplies lasts!



Please use the link provided or QR code to sign up for a spot here: forms.gle/en2xJwJDEHPAtujU6



If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to email sacep4@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: You must bring a validated student ID with either the FA21UHH-CB or FA21UHHSAC validation. Masks are to be worn at all times.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: