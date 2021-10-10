UH Hilo DV Awareness Webinar Series (Part II) - Event Details

This event is being held online. Registration required to Attend

UH Hilo DV Awareness Webinar Series (Part II) Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Zoom Webinar Part II: October 15th, 11-1PM via Zoom Webinar



Presentation 1: Exploring Pilina: Connection through ʻĀina



Asia Pacific Institute on Gender Based Violence, Domestic Violence Translation Project Formal Community Presentation:



Presentation 2: Power and Control Wheel Reconstructed for Sāmoan Communities For more information, contact: kekaikan@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7958

