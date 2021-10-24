SACʻs Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt - Event Details

SACʻs Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt

Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:00pm

Howzzit Vulcans,



Learn about the campus and resources available to you at this campus-wide scavenger hunt! You would have 24 hours to complete challenges and riddles. After completion of challenges and riddles, you can grab a goodie bag with snacks, refreshments and SAC swag. The scavenger hunt challenges will be emailed out at 12PM on October 25 and goodie bags will be given out on October 26 from 2-4PM.



Spots are limited and the form will close once capacity is met. Use the this link to sign up: tinyurl.com/bkxwhhut



If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to email the event planner at sacep3@hawaii.edu.



You must bring a validated school ID with either F21UHH-CB or F21UHHSAC validation. Mask are also required and CDC guidelines will be followed.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: