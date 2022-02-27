2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st - Announcement Details

2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete the 2022-23 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2022! Deadline for completion is March 1, 2022 at 4pm HST. Please email scholars@hawaii.edu with any questions. For more information, contact: scholars@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 27, 2022 ← Previous Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements