2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st - Announcement Details

2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa. To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. For more information, please contact the Financial Aid Office either by phone at (808) 932-7449 or by email at uhhfao@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449 Tags:

Announcements