Eia Hawaiʻi - "Mapping Abundance for a Planetary Future" - Event Details

This event is being held online. Please register for this event and a confirmation email will be sent with login information. Please contact kipuka@hawaii.edu should you have any questions.

Eia Hawaiʻi - "Mapping Abundance for a Planetary Future" Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:30pm – 1:45pm Location: https://hawaii.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEodOirqjwsG9KGoxngv3_Uta-RHDGjFe8G In this presentation of her new book, Mapping Abundance for a Planetary Future, Dr. Candace Fujikane shares that cartographies of capital enable the seizure of abundant lands by enclosing "wastelands" claimed to be underdeveloped while Kanaka Maoli (Native Hawaiian) cartographies map the continuities of abundant worlds. Register now to hear Dr. Fujikane share about the framework of her book.



Dr. Candace Fujikane is a Professor of English a the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. In her recently released book, Mapping Abundance for a Planetary Future: Kanaka Maoli and Critical Settler Cartographies in Hawaiʻi, Fujikane contends that the practice of mapping abundance is a radical act in the face of settler capitalʻs fear of an abundance that feeds. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

