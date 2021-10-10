Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture - "Everything Ancient Was Once New" - Event Details
This event is being held online. Please register at the link in the description and a confirmation email will be sent to you with the Zoom login information. Please contact us at kipuka@hawaii.edu for any assistance.
Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture - "Everything Ancient Was Once New"
Location: https://hawaii.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsd-CsqjMoHNw4QLAZ8eEt4HsPMpanXuYA
Join us for another installment of our Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series, featuring ʻōiwi author and scholar Emalani Case. In this talk Emalani will discuss her new book Everything Ancient Was Once New: Indigenous Persistence from Hawaiʻi to Kahiki. In this book, Emalani weaves the past and present together, reflecting on ancient concepts and their continued relevance in movements to protect lands, waters, and oceans; to fight for social justice; to reexamine our responsibilities and obligations to each other across the Pacific region; and to open spaces for continued dialogue on what it means to be Indigenous both while at home and while away. This talk will touch upon these themes while also reflecting on what inspired the book and what the book will hopefully inspire in the future.
Emalani Case is a Lecturer in Pacific Studies at Victoria University of Wellington in Aotearoa. She is a writer, teacher, and aloha ʻāina deeply engaged in issues of Indigenous rights and representation, colonialism and decolonization, and environmental and social justice. She is from Waimea, Hawaiʻi.
[Register here] (hawaii.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsd-CsqjMoHNw4QLAZ8eEt4HsPMpanXuYA)
For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418
