ACHA-NCHA Survey last chance to particpate! - Event Details
ACHA-NCHA Survey last chance to particpate!
We want to know what YOU think about the health and well-being of our campus community. UH Hilo students are invited to participate in this year's survey which is administered every two years here at UH Hilo. The ACHA-NCHA survey is taken by college students around the country to assess the health, safety and well-being of students.
The survey can be accessed using your personal device and a unique URL, so you can complete it at your own pace. Check your email from Monday, October 4th for the invitation. Once you start, it should only take 20-30 minutes to finish. The results are kept confidential and will be used to help guide programming and services for the future.
So why take the time, you ask? Well, because only YOU can tell your story, from your perspective. Be part of the solution if you see an issue OR shed light on something you find important. Plus, you may receive a token of appreciation for your participation. Contact Heather at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu or Patti @ shwp@hawaii.edu for more details.
Please note: Must be at least 18 years old and a current student of UH Hilo. The survey closes on Monday October 18th, so don't delay.
Special Restrictions: Internet connection is required to participate in the online survey. Must be on campus to pick up participation item.
For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (484) 678-7688
Tags: SHWP health wellness survey Online Only
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Freshman ʻEleu (September 15-October 15)
- Aloha Freshmen! If you entered UH Hilo this semester or last semester, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now!
- SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) ID Validation Reminder
- Aloha Vulcans, Hope you are all ready for this upcoming Fall semester. Best of luck to all students both returning and freshmen from all of SAC. ...
- BOSP Positions Open!
- If you enjoy writing, editing or leadership join BOSP! The Board of Student Publications has positions open in Hohonu, Kanilehua, Ke Kalahea and the Board! Applications are available on our website under Forms. ...
- Menstrual Equity Survey
- We want to hear from you! The Women's Center and UHHSA are collaborating on a menstrual equity initiative that could bring a free supply of period products on campus. Fill out out the menstrual equity survey using this link: ...
- Diaper Bank Flyer
- Do you want to donate diapers for our locals and keiki? Come by the new Hawai`i Diaper Bank drop off location with your diaper donation!
- AANAPISI Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. ...
- 2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete the 2022-23 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.