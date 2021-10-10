ACHA-NCHA Survey is still open! - Event Details

ACHA-NCHA Survey is still open!

Monday, October 11, 2021

We want to know what YOU think about the health and well-being of our campus community. UH Hilo students are invited to participate in this year's survey which is administered every two years here at UH Hilo. The ACHA-NCHA survey is taken by college students around the country to assess the health, safety and well-being of students.



The survey can be accessed using your personal device and a unique URL, so you can complete it at your own pace. Check your email from Monday, October 4th for the invitation. Once you start, it should only take 20-30 minutes to finish. The results are kept confidential and will be used to help guide programming and services for the future.



So why take the time, you ask? Well, because only YOU can tell your story, from your perspective. Be part of the solution if you see an issue OR shed light on something you find important. Plus, you may receive a token of appreciation for your participation. Contact Heather at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu or Patti @ shwp@hawaii.edu for more details.



Please note: Must be at least 18 years old and a current student of UH Hilo. The survey will be open from October 4th through the 18th, 2021.

Special Restrictions: Internet connection is required to participate in the online survey. Must be on campus to pick up participation item.

For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (484) 678-7688

Tags: