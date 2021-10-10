Keaukaha Reforestation - Event Details

Keaukaha Reforestation

Friday, October 15, 2021, 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: SSC201

Join Kawili Kine Culture in this special event in collaboration with the Liko Nā Pilina: Hybrid Ecosystems Project. Participants will have the opportunity to actively contribute in the Keaukaha reforestation effort.



Please note that participants should bring a bottle water and wear comfortable shoes/clothes you can get dirty in! This event involves hands-on participation in the reforestation effort so students should be prepared to engage in physical work.



Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: All participants will need to show their LumiSight UH App for the day to screen for COVID -19 Symptoms.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

