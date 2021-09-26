Hilo Bay Paddleboarding! - Event Details

Hilo Bay Paddleboarding!

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Location: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/center/outdooradventure.php

Join us on October 2nd for a day of Paddleboarding at Hilo Bay!



Our Outdoor staff will meet participants at Hilo Bay with everything they need to paddleboard safely.



Preregistration is required and space is limited, so sign-up for this free event today!



Transportation will not be provided.



For more information, contact: Outdoor@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7747

Special Restrictions: This event is for Uh Hilo students only, online registration is required before participation. Transportation will not be provided.

