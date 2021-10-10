SAC Paint and Plant - Event Details

SAC Paint and Plant

Monday, October 11, 2021, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: CC301

Aloha kākou,



Come to Campus Center Room 301 to paint a pot and plant sunflowers for you to take care of! This event is on October 11, 2021 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.



Press here to sign up: tinyurl.com/tu8zyvrn



Light snacks will be provided while supplies last.



If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at sacep3@hawaii.edu!



You must bring a validated school ID with either the F21UHH-CB or F21UHHSAC validation. Masks are also required and CDC guidelines will be followed.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: