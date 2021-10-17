Stories of Hawaiian Royalty Who Visited England - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 991 3257 7321 Passcode: BrownBag
Stories of Hawaiian Royalty Who Visited England
Location: Zoom Meeting https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/ 99132577321
Historian Colette Higgins will share stories about seven royal Hawaiians who visited England during the 19th century.
Topics include:
- the 1824 visit of Kamehameha II (Liholiho) to London where he died of measles;
- the 1850 visit to London of Prince Alexander Liholiho (Kamehameha IV) and Prince Lota Kapuaiwa (Kamehameha V) traveling as teenagers with Dr. Judd;
- the 1865 year-long tour of England by Queen Emma to raise money to build St. Andrew's Cathedral in Honolulu;
- King Kalākaua’s meeting with Queen Victoria in 1881 when he was on his world tour;
- and the attendance of Queen Kapi'olani and Princess Lili'uokalani at Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 1887.
These royal visits demonstrate historical connections between the Hawaiian monarchy and the British culture.
Special Restrictions: N/A
For more information, contact: mollegaa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7226
Tags: English Brown Bag Lecture Online Only English Hawaiian History United Kingdom England History Monarchy
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Freshman ʻEleu (September 15-October 15)
- Aloha Freshmen! If you entered UH Hilo this semester or last semester, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now!
- SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) ID Validation Reminder
- Aloha Vulcans, Hope you are all ready for this upcoming Fall semester. Best of luck to all students both returning and freshmen from all of SAC. ...
- BOSP Positions Open!
- If you enjoy writing, editing or leadership join BOSP! The Board of Student Publications has positions open in Hohonu, Kanilehua, Ke Kalahea and the Board! Applications are available on our website under Forms. ...
- Menstrual Equity Survey
- We want to hear from you! The Women's Center and UHHSA are collaborating on a menstrual equity initiative that could bring a free supply of period products on campus. Fill out out the menstrual equity survey using this link: ...
- Diaper Bank Flyer
- Do you want to donate diapers for our locals and keiki? Come by the new Hawai`i Diaper Bank drop off location with your diaper donation!
- AANAPISI Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. ...
- 2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete the 2022-23 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.