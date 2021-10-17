Stories of Hawaiian Royalty Who Visited England - Event Details

Stories of Hawaiian Royalty Who Visited England Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Zoom Meeting https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/ 99132577321 Historian Colette Higgins will share stories about seven royal Hawaiians who visited England during the 19th century.



Topics include:



- the 1824 visit of Kamehameha II (Liholiho) to London where he died of measles;

- the 1850 visit to London of Prince Alexander Liholiho (Kamehameha IV) and Prince Lota Kapuaiwa (Kamehameha V) traveling as teenagers with Dr. Judd;

- the 1865 year-long tour of England by Queen Emma to raise money to build St. Andrew's Cathedral in Honolulu;

- King Kalākaua’s meeting with Queen Victoria in 1881 when he was on his world tour;

- and the attendance of Queen Kapi'olani and Princess Lili'uokalani at Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 1887.



These royal visits demonstrate historical connections between the Hawaiian monarchy and the British culture.

