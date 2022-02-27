Ke Kalahea's News and Brews - Event Details

Ke Kalahea's News and Brews Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Come pick up this month's issue hot off the press! We have bagels and cream cheese, as well as other KK goodies. If you're interested in joining our team you can pick up an application too! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

