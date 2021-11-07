SAC's Pumpkin Patch - Event Details

SAC's Pumpkin Patch

Friday, November 12, 2021, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



Come join SAC on November 12th from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm to celebrate the fall season! Pick out a pumpkin to carve and/or paint while enjoying some apple cider and fall-themed treats! Be sure to wear clothing you don't mind getting a little messy.



Use the link provided or QR code to sign up for a time slot!



Sign Up Here: forms.gle/62FjV6X1mK4FZtMG8



Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies lasts.



If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: You must bring your UHH student ID with either the FA21UHH-CB or FA21UHHSAC validation.

Masks are to be worn at all times and social distancing will be in place.

You also must sign a risk and release waiver form at the beginning of the event as there will be sharp objects handed out.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

