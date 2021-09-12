Get to Know our Hilo Waters - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 943 3108 3316 Passcode: 786314

Get to Know our Hilo Waters Saturday, September 18, 2021, 9:00am – 11:00am Location: Student Life Center Join our Virtual Outdoor EdVenture Trip where we will learn about the beaches and water fronts of Hilo!



From marine life to ease of access, we will help you decide where to spend your next Hilo beach day. For more information, contact: outdoor@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7747

