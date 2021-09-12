Mindfulness with Aunticlare - Event Details

This event is being held online.

Mindfulness with Aunticlare

Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:00am – 11:00am

Location: Online

Take a moment to pause, take a deep breath and join Auntieclare for a 1 hour stress-relieving mindfulness session. Hosted each Friday morning at 10am HST via Zoom, Auntieclare will help you build skills to find peace in your everyday life. Registration is required and can be done at: bit.ly/MindfulFridays

Hope to see you there!

Special Restrictions: Internet access required. Zoom log-in information will be provided after registration is complete.

For more information, contact: ph9@hawaii.edu (484) 678-7688

