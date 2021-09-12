Meet the Board - Event Details

Meet the Board

Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Stop by Campus Center Plaza to meet the Board of Media Broadcasting and find out who we are and what we do!



We will be sharing some of our vacant positions within our programs and be accepting on-site applications. We will be giving away some free BoMB logo swag from hats to t-shits, and face masks to tote bags. We canʻt wait to meet you all.

Special Restrictions: Must have a face mask and bring UHHilo Student ID

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

Tags: