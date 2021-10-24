SAC's Mochas and Muffins - Event Details
SAC's Mochas and Muffins
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Vulcans,
Start your morning off right with a warm (or iced) cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate along with a nice bakery pastry! Stop by CC Plaza on October 26th, 2021 from 10am-2pm to meet some of our council and chat or grab your breakfast and head off to class!
Drinks and food will be handed out while supplies lasts! No prior sign up is required.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu.
A validated FA21UHH-CB or FA21UHHSAC ID is required and masks must be worn at all times. Social distancing protocols will be in place as well.
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
