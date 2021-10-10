Freshman ʻEleu (September 15-October 15) - Announcement Details

Freshman ʻEleu (September 15-October 15) Aloha Freshmen!



If you entered UH Hilo this semester or last semester, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment.



Be sure to meet with your advisor between September 15 and October 15, 2021 to avoid receiving registration hold. The hold will prevent you from dropping Fall 2021 classes as well as registering for Spring 2022 classes. The only way to remove the hold is to meet with your advisor.



To schedule your appointment, do one of the following today:

-Book your appointment in STAR Balance <https://www.star.hawaii.edu/appointment/>; or

-Contact your advisor; or

-Email uhhadvis@hawaii.edu; or

-Call 808-932-7776



We look forward to meeting with you! For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

