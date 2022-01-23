APIA Scholarship - Announcement Details

APIA Scholarship UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. citizens, nationals or permanent residents or from Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia are eligible to apply for the APIA Scholarship. Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $20,000 awards. Deadline to apply: January 26, 2022. To apply online, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/apia-scholarship/ For more information, contact: aanapisischolarship@apiasf.org (877) 808-7032 Tags:

Announcements