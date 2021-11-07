AANAPISI Scholarship - Announcement Details

AANAPISI Scholarship UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. citizens, nationals or permanent residents or from Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia are eligible to apply for the AANAPISI Scholarship. Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $5,000 awards. Deadline to apply: November 10, 2021. To apply online, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/aanapisi-scholarship/ For more information, contact: aanapisischolarship@apiasf.org (877) 808-7032 Tags:

Announcements