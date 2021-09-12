Korean Chuseok Celebration - Event Details

Korean Chuseok Celebration

Thursday, September 16, 2021, 5:00pm

Location: UCB115

Join Kawili Kine Culture in celebrating Chuseok, the beginning of autumn! Students will have the opportunity to hear from English Professor Seri Luangphinith who will share about the Korean Thanksgiving and how it is celebrated in Korea.



Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: All participants will need to show their LumiSight UH App for the day to screen for COVID -19 Symptoms.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

