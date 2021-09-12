SAC's Sing Your Heart Out - Event Details

SAC's Sing Your Heart Out

Friday, September 17, 2021, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Come up to Campus Center Room 301 and come sing your heart out at Karaoke! This event will run on September 17th, 2021 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.



Use the link or QR code provided here to sign up for a timeslot! go.hawaii.edu/PHf



Light snacks will be provided while supplies last!



If you have any questions or concerns, don't hesitate to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu!



You must bring a validated school ID with either the FA21UHH-CB or FA21UHHSAC validation. Masks are also required and CDC guidelines will be followed.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

