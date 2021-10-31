BOSP Positions Open! - Announcement Details

BOSP Positions Open! If you enjoy writing, editing or leadership join BOSP! The Board of Student Publications has positions open in Hohonu, Kanilehua, Ke Kalahea and the Board! Applications are available on our website under Forms.



For more Infomation please visit our website or contact us bosp@hawaii.edu.



hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bosp/ For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

