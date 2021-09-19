Hohonu General Editor Applications Close - Event Details
Hohonu General Editor Applications Close
Today is the final day for the first round of recruiting to become a general editor at Hohonu.
Hohonu Academic Journal is recruiting for General Editors who get to be part of the editing process by working one-on-one with students. We offer many advantages for students on our team; Hohonu builds one’s resume, teaches one to be a lifelong stronger editor, and teaches one to work with professional authors to become stronger event organizers and writers. Additionally, Hohonu gives a competitive award-for-service while letting one meet friends, build community, increase campus involvement, foster a sense of belonging, and get some free program swag.
Hohonu is a great place to build skills as an editor, meet new people, and become a vital part of the publication process. This behind the scene view is important whether they’re a new student or an experienced master’s level student.
If you're interested in joining our team, please apply today before applications close on September 21st.
Contact hohonu@hawaii.edu or pick up an application at Campus Center 210 today.
Alternatively, the application can be found here.
Students must:
- Be a UH Hilo Student
- Have paid the Student Publications Fee
- Have and maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA
- Be free of code of conduct violations
Special Restrictions: Students must meet eligibility requirements
For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
