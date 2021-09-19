Hohonu General Editor Applications Close - Event Details

Hohonu General Editor Applications Close

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Today is the final day for the first round of recruiting to become a general editor at Hohonu.



Hohonu Academic Journal is recruiting for General Editors who get to be part of the editing process by working one-on-one with students. We offer many advantages for students on our team; Hohonu builds one’s resume, teaches one to be a lifelong stronger editor, and teaches one to work with professional authors to become stronger event organizers and writers. Additionally, Hohonu gives a competitive award-for-service while letting one meet friends, build community, increase campus involvement, foster a sense of belonging, and get some free program swag.



Hohonu is a great place to build skills as an editor, meet new people, and become a vital part of the publication process. This behind the scene view is important whether they’re a new student or an experienced master’s level student.



If you're interested in joining our team, please apply today before applications close on September 21st.



Contact hohonu@hawaii.edu or pick up an application at Campus Center 210 today.



Alternatively, the application can be found here.



Students must:

- Be a UH Hilo Student

- Have paid the Student Publications Fee

- Have and maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA

- Be free of code of conduct violations

Special Restrictions: Students must meet eligibility requirements

For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: