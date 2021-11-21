Pridesgiving - Event Details

Pridesgiving Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 5:30pm Join Pride Hilo for Pridesgiving as we build community and take time to relax from our busy lives.





For more information on how to join and receive location details visit linktr.ee/pridehilo or visit @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook. For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642

