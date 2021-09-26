GAY'm Night - Event Details

GAY'm Night Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 5:30pm Come join Pride Hilo club members in a fun night filled with games and great people. You do not have to be a Pride Hilo Club member but you can join via linktr.ee/pridehilo





For information on location detailed feel free to visit linktr.ee/pridehilo or @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook. We look forward to seeing you there! For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 26, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements