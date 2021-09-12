Aquaculture and the Blue Economy in the Pacific Islands - Event Details

Aquaculture and the Blue Economy in the Pacific Islands Thursday, September 16, 2021, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Aquaculture is predicted to grow by 5-10% in the next ten years. This presentation will focus on the contributions of aquaculture to food sustainability, creation of high tech jobs, and the relationship between fisheries and aquaculture in the Pacific Islands. The application of aquaculture as a tool to improve habitats, mitigate water pollution, and provide other ecological services will be discussed. Presentation by Dr. Maria Haws, Professor of Aquaculture and former Director of the Pacific Aquaculture and Coastal Resources Center at UH Hilo. Free and open to the public. Online via Zoom. To get the Zoom link, email Rosemarie Muller at rcmuller27@hotmail.com. Sponsored by UH Hilo International Student Services & United Nations Association-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: rrobison@hawaii.edu (808) 935-7991



