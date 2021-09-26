Safe Zone Training - Event Details

This event is being held online. Registration link: http://go.hawaii.edu/PRS

Safe Zone Training Friday, October 1, 2021, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: UCB 114 Join us for Safe Zone Training on every first Friday of the month! This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive environments for LGTBQ+ people, on campus and in surrounding communities. We are hosting this training in a hybrid format and are offering bentos to in person participants (limited amount available) or you can join us virtually from the comfort of your own home.



For questions or concerns please contact the LGBTQ+ Center at uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

