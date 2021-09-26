Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
APPLY NOW - Board of Media Broadcasting - Announcement Details

APPLY NOW - Board of Media Broadcasting

The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for treasurer. No experience needed! The treasurer is 1 of 5 members of the Board and is the primary fiscal authority of BOMB and itʻs programs.

Eligibility
1. Minimum 2.0 GPA
2. UH Hilo Student
3. Enrolled in at least 6 credits

To apply please pick up an application at Campus Center Rm 210 or go online to hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bomb/join.php to apply online.

If you are interested in learning more about who we are or the treasurer position follow us on instagram @uhhilobomb or email bombmal@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

