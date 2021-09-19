Mix and Match: Meet the Student Organizations Night Fall21 - Event Details

Mix and Match: Meet the Student Organizations Night Fall21

Friday, September 24, 2021, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Looking for a way to make the most of your college experience? Stop by Campus Center Plaza on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm to get involved with student organizations on campus.



Come and check out the various opportunities to get involved with Chartered Student Organizations (CSO's) and/or RISO's (Registered Independent Student Organizations) - there's something to suit anyone's need or interest.



This event is open to the UH community. We will have free food while supplies last for UH Hilo Students and live entertainment from URH!



Take this chance to get involved and get to know various groups and organizations.



Your involvement can make a difference not only in your college experience but to UH Hilo.



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhriso@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a validated ID to participate

For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

