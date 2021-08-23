Shinmachi Film Showing - Event Details

Shinmachi Film Showing

Thursday, August 26, 2021, 5:00pm

Location: UCB127

Join the Kawili Kine Culture Program in exploring the history of the Shinmachi district with special guest Mr. Harvey Tajiri. The showing begins at 5 p.m. in UCB127 (Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrance).



Sign-up is required for the event. Please complete this short google form: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkWdfYVP1toAJ6Dg_ldiVmOTiSoUfZHV8bM78JqRGLzOBoyA/viewform

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

