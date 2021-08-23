Shinmachi Film Showing - Event Details
Shinmachi Film Showing
Location: UCB127
Join the Kawili Kine Culture Program in exploring the history of the Shinmachi district with special guest Mr. Harvey Tajiri. The showing begins at 5 p.m. in UCB127 (Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrance).
Sign-up is required for the event. Please complete this short google form: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkWdfYVP1toAJ6Dg_ldiVmOTiSoUfZHV8bM78JqRGLzOBoyA/viewform
Special Restrictions: Sign-up is required for the event. Please complete this short google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkWdfYVP1toAJ6Dg_ldiVmOTiSoUfZHV8bM78JqRGLzOBoyA/viewform
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Student Activities Council (SAC) ID Validation Reminder
- Aloha Vulcans, Hope you are all ready for this upcoming Fall semester. Best of luck to all students both returning and freshmen from all of SAC. ...
- APPLY NOW - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for treasurer. No experience needed! The treasurer is 1 of 5 members of the Board and is the primary fiscal authority of BOMB and itʻs programs. Eligibility 1. Minimum 2. ...
- APPLY NOW - Vulcan Video Productions
- Vulcan Video Productions is currently accepting applications for the following positions: General Manager Production Manager Lead Videographer Lead Editor Vulcan Vloggers General Crew Eligibility 1. Minimum 2.0 GPA 2. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.