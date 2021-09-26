Student Activities Council (SAC) ID Validation Reminder - Announcement Details

Student Activities Council (SAC) ID Validation Reminder

Aloha Vulcans,



Hope you are all ready for this upcoming Fall semester. Best of luck to all students both returning and freshmen from all of SAC.



We wanted to take a quick minute to remind everyone that in order to participate UH Hilo Student Activities Council (SAC) event and activities you will need to show a validated UH Hilo student ID to show that you have paid the Student Activities Fee.



For those who don't know, the Student Activities Fee is considered a campus-based mandatory fee. Meaning that if you are taking all online classes you were not assessed the fee at the time of registration. You can, however, opt into the fee now if you are interested in attending SAC events. Once Paid you are more than welcome to come and have fun with all SAC events this semester.



We encourage you to check your UH Hilo Campus ID for the validation you have so that you can make an informed decision now and opt-in if you are interested in joining our events this semter.



Type of Validations:



FA21UHH-DCO: Assessed Mandatory Fees (HAS NOT PAID THE SAC FEE)

FA21UHH-CB: Assessed Campus-Based Fees (HAS PAID THE SAC FEE)

FA21UHHSAC: Paid the Student Activity Fee (HAS PAID THE SAC FEE)



The Student Activity Fee cost is $28.50 per semester. Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to pro-rate this fee and you will need to pay the full fee no matter when during the semester you choose to do so. Therefore if you would like to attend SAC events, you should do so as soon as possible.

After you have paid for the Student Activity fee, you will receive a “FA21UHHSAC” validation that will give you access to SAC events. Lava Landing is able to take cash, check, and card payments. If you have any questions, please contact Lava Landing at 808-932-7365 or cclava@hawaii.edu.



Reminder: You must be a UH Hilo student that is Distance Learning (DL) and has not been assessed the Campus-Based Mandatory Student Fees to be eligible.





Get your ID validated and make some memories without Spectacular SAC crew!

For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

