LGBTQ+ Social - Event Details

LGBTQ+ Social Friday, August 27, 2021, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround Get to know your LGBTQ+/ Ally Vulcans! Learn about the various resources here to support you and participate in our games and activities. For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381 Tags:

