Student Life Center will be CLOSED Monday, May 31st - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Student Life Center will be CLOSED Monday, May 31st

In observance of Memorial Day - Remember and Honor!

For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu 932-7605

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Student Life Center will be CLOSED Monday, May 31st
In observance of Memorial Day - Remember and Honor!

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.