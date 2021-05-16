Strategy and Negotiations for Denuclearizing North Korea - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online.

Strategy and Negotiations for Denuclearizing North Korea

Friday, May 21, 2021, 9:00am – 11:30am

Location: https://youtu.be/fSUOM7de8wY

UH Hilo presents virtual “Strategy and Negotiations for Denuclearizing North Korea”

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo invites the public to a virtual forum on Strategy and Negotiations for Denuclearizing North Korea Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.. Pre-registration is required by Friday, May 14.



“Efforts to denuclearize North Korea have been a long process lasting over four decades,” said Dr. Su-Mi Lee, UH Hilo associate professor of political science and event host. “Yet, in spite of both diplomatic and coercive measures employed, such efforts have been largely unsuccessful.



“At the public forum, nationally recognized experts will discuss the history of North Korea nuclear negotiations, the role that South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, and Russia have played and can play in leading to successful negotiations with North Korea, and the threat North Korea’s nuclear program poses to the United States and the world. The attendees will also have a chance to ask questions.”



Forum experts include: Terence Roehrig, professor in National Security Affairs and director of the Asia-Pacific Studies Group at the US Naval War College; Pamela Aall, senior advisor for Conflict Prevention and Management at the U.S. Institute for Peace; Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea Studies and director of the Program on U.S.- Korea Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations; Uk Heo, distinguished professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Paige Cone, assistant professor at the Air University; Fei-Ling Wang, professor at Georgia Institute of Technology; Yuki Tatsumi, senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the Japan Program at the Stimson Center; and Richard Weitz, director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at Hudson Institute.



For additional information, contact Dr. Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu.



The public forum is sponsored by the Korea Foundation.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

