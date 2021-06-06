Children's Literature Hawai'i Webinar June 7 - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. In order to receive a Zoom link and password, participants must register for that conference at https://childrensliteraturehawaii.weebly.com/

Children's Literature Hawai'i Webinar June 7

Location: https://childrensliteraturehawaii.weebly.com/

Children's Literature Hawaiʻi is a free public humanities webinar, sponsored by the UH Hilo English Department, that gathers community members, educators, students, parents, grandparents, authors, illustrators, librarians, and anyone else interested in children's literature for a day of online presentations on children's literature. Volcano-based author and illustrator Caren Loebel-Fried is the keynote speaker.
Participants who register by May 31, 2021 will receive a Certificate of Participation.
Registration: childrensliteraturehawaii.weebly.com/
Contact: clh.hilo@gmail.com

For more information, contact: clh.hilo@gmail.com (808) 932-7226

image

Tags: educational children's literature public humanities Online Only

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.