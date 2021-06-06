Children's Literature Hawai'i Webinar June 7 - Event Details

This event is being held online. In order to receive a Zoom link and password, participants must register for that conference at https://childrensliteraturehawaii.weebly.com/

Children's Literature Hawai'i Webinar June 7 Monday, June 7, 2021, 9:00am – 4:00pm Location: https://childrensliteraturehawaii.weebly.com/ Children's Literature Hawaiʻi is a free public humanities webinar, sponsored by the UH Hilo English Department, that gathers community members, educators, students, parents, grandparents, authors, illustrators, librarians, and anyone else interested in children's literature for a day of online presentations on children's literature. Volcano-based author and illustrator Caren Loebel-Fried is the keynote speaker.

Participants who register by May 31, 2021 will receive a Certificate of Participation.

Registration: childrensliteraturehawaii.weebly.com/

Contact: clh.hilo@gmail.com For more information, contact: clh.hilo@gmail.com (808) 932-7226

