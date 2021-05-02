Spring 2021 Professional Internship Presentation Day - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES
Spring 2021 Professional Internship Presentation Day
It is my honor to announce the Spring 2021 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Master of Science in Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Professional Internship Presentation Day event. In partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Master of Science in Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Professional Internship Track, six UH Hilo TCBES graduate students will showcase their professional internship projects.
Please join us via the UH Hilo TCBES Graduate Program's YouTube channel for a Livestream of the day's presentations or please register to attend the Zoom meeting if you would like to ask a presenter a question via the Zoom chat feature. Our presentation event will begin at 8:30 AM with an Oli, Land Acknowledgement, and a short address by the UH Hilo TCBES Director and Associate Director, Drs. Wiegner and Ostertag, respectively.
When: Thursday, May 6, 8:30 AM to 2 PM
Where: Livestream UH Hilo TCBES Graduate Program's YouTube channel or, if you would like to ask a presenter a question via the Zoom chat feature, Zoom meeting (registration required; after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting). Please note that the Zoom meeting capacity is 300 participants, and, if you join us via Zoom, please double-check that your Zoom microphone is muted. We will also record the presentations for later viewing at the UH Hilo TCBES Graduate Program's YouTube Channel for those with scheduling conflicts.
The event program can be viewed here: tcbes.uhh.hawaii.edu/documents/internship/UH_Hilo_TCBES_Professional_Internship_Presentation_Day_Program_6May2021.pdf
All are welcome!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573
Tags: TCBES Professional Internship Internship Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science
What's also happening?
Announcements
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- General Education redesign team wanted!
- Aloha Vulcans! The Summer 2021 General Education Institute is looking for applicants! Now is the time to speak your mind on general education classes! Currently, the University of Hawai’i has formed a UH General Education Curriculum Design ...
- University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now!
- As a communications base of University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo), University Radio Hilo (URH) provides the opportunity for UH Hilo students to gain experience, education and training in radio broadcasting. ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.