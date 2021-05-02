Spring 2021 Professional Internship Presentation Day - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

Spring 2021 Professional Internship Presentation Day

Thursday, May 6, 2021, 8:30am – 2:00pm

It is my honor to announce the Spring 2021 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Master of Science in Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Professional Internship Presentation Day event. In partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Master of Science in Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Professional Internship Track, six UH Hilo TCBES graduate students will showcase their professional internship projects.



Please join us via the UH Hilo TCBES Graduate Program's YouTube channel for a Livestream of the day's presentations or please register to attend the Zoom meeting if you would like to ask a presenter a question via the Zoom chat feature. Our presentation event will begin at 8:30 AM with an Oli, Land Acknowledgement, and a short address by the UH Hilo TCBES Director and Associate Director, Drs. Wiegner and Ostertag, respectively.



When: Thursday, May 6, 8:30 AM to 2 PM



Where: Livestream UH Hilo TCBES Graduate Program's YouTube channel or, if you would like to ask a presenter a question via the Zoom chat feature, Zoom meeting (registration required; after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting). Please note that the Zoom meeting capacity is 300 participants, and, if you join us via Zoom, please double-check that your Zoom microphone is muted. We will also record the presentations for later viewing at the UH Hilo TCBES Graduate Program's YouTube Channel for those with scheduling conflicts.



The event program can be viewed here: tcbes.uhh.hawaii.edu/documents/internship/UH_Hilo_TCBES_Professional_Internship_Presentation_Day_Program_6May2021.pdf



All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

